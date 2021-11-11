Also the region with the lowest rate of immunized population. Austria has tallied 11,975 new COVID-19 infections, a new high since the pandemic began and almost ten times more than a month ago.

The epidemiological plan of the Austrian Government provides that when 600 intensive care beds, 30% of the total, are occupied by Covid-19 patients, “movement restrictions” will be applied to those who are not vaccinated or have not had the disease.

As of yesterday, there were 420 covid patients admitted to ucis, 200 more than a week ago.

Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg warned today that “it is a few days away from having to impose a confinement on the unvaccinated”, a measure that, he said, is not “wanted or desired.”

Since last Monday, the prohibition of access to gastronomy establishments, beauty centers and events with more than 25 people to the unvaccinated has already been applied throughout the country, a restriction that the Foreign Minister warned today could apply throughout the winter.

For this reason, he appealed to individual responsibility for people to go to be vaccinated and hoped that this “threatening scenario” would take effect.

Austria is, with 65%, one of the Western European countries with the lowest percentage of the population fully immunized against the coronavirus.

The Austrian authorities imposed movement restrictions during the first wave of the pandemic, which limited them to performing essential tasks such as going to work, shopping or helping others.