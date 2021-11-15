The shadow of the Covid returns to envelop the European streets. As the number of positive cases reaches new record levels, the governments of several countries are beginning to place specific limits on the movements of people. Not all: it is the unvaccinated who have become the focus. In countries like Austria, the infection rate is more than 800 cases per 100,000 people and they have applied forced confinement for those who have not undergone the inoculation. Germany registered 50,196 new cases in the last 24 hours.

It has been more than a year since the pandemic began. And we continue to apply the same measures and restrictions as then.

Back to the confinement. In Austria they don’t hang out with little girls. Not this time, when they were enjoying near normality for months. Now, about two million people who have not received the double vaccination schedule have been confined. Unvaccinated people will only be able to leave home for limited reasons, such as working or buying food. And it is that only about 65% of the population of Austria is fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

The measures introduced come amid mounting pressure on the country’s hospitals and will last 10 days. “We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg. And while, hundreds of people are taking to the streets protesting and waving banners that read: “Our bodies, our freedom to decide.” Just take a look at this chart from Our World in Data to understand part of its recent situation:

Same measurements as a year ago. Meanwhile, in our country, the regional authorities are beginning to be no stranger to the strategy that is being imposed in other EU countries, focused on isolating those who are considered responsible for the pandemic returning to rampant: the unvaccinated. In this case, by requiring the Covid passport to access hospitals and other public places. It would not be the first time, because communities like Galicia, Cantabria or Catalonia already require it to enter cocktail bars.

On social media the debate resumes whether we should go to company dinners or eat at home with relatives (not cohabitants) at Christmas. Exactly the same as last year around this time.

More control. Europe is embracing tough restrictions. Professor Eva Schernhammer, from the Medical University of Vienna, explained in this BBC report that the measures are still necessary as long as hospitals continue to receive patients. Unvaccinated people have already been banned from going to restaurants, hair salons and cinemas in European countries like Germany, although Austria has gone even further by forcing them to stay home. The government warns that the police will carry out random checks in public spaces to determine the vaccination status of people. And whoever does not comply with the norm could receive a fine ranging from 500 euros to 1,500.

The German case. Cities like Berlin have implemented new rules known as 2G. Instructions that exclude people who choose not to get vaccinated in many areas of public life. Under these conditions, only people who are fully vaccinated can eat inside restaurants or go to clubs or bars. That is, a negative test will no longer get one through the front door. But it is that even outdoor events with more than 2,000 visitors will also be prohibited for unvaccinated adults. The only thing left for them is practically social exclusion.

In the rest of the world. With a new peak of positives, in the Netherlands, measures have been imposed lockdown-lite to limit social contacts in response to a sharp increase in infections. The measures include the early closure of restaurants and stores. And vaccination rates are even lower in some Eastern European countries. Latvia, where 59% of the population is fully vaccinated, a lockdown has been reimposed and anti-vaccine legislators have been banned from voting laws and participating in debates.

In Russia, only about 35% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to Our World In Data. And, at the end of October, Moscow partially closed shops, restaurants and schools while workers received nine days of paid vacation to curb infections. Singapore has already said that those who remain unvaccinated by choice will have to pay their own medical bills starting in December. It is not a country for the unvaccinated.