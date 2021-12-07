A new survey shared with Cointelegraph has found that the proportion of Australian women owning crypto assets has doubled in the last year.

The 2021 Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI) of 2,000 Australians found that the number of women who currently invest or have previously invested in cryptocurrencies increased from 10.3% in 2020 to 20% in 2021. The percentage of female Bitcoin owners also increased from 8.3% to 14.8%, according to the survey.

Independent Reserve is an Australia-based crypto exchange that was founded in 2013, and has over 200,000 users.

Karen Cohen, Vice Chair of the Blockchain Australia Board, said that more women have entered the cryptocurrency market this year as the asset class has continued to become an increasingly popular investment. Speaking to Cointelegraph, he said:

“I think that tells you that investing in crypto is less risky and is one of the many different ways you can invest. I think it’s giving the signal that if a bank thinks it’s okay, you know it’s a safer place to invest. “

Cohen cited examples like that of the CBA, which added cryptocurrency trading options to its app. early November.

Independent Reserve co-founder Adrian Przelozny added that “Over time, as cryptocurrency investments become more acceptable and popular, the perceived risk also decreases.”.

He added: “I think as that happens, we will see more and more women enter the market “.

Research by Grayscale in 2019 showed that women tend to be more risk-averse investors, which is often attributed as a reason for the gender gap between female and male cryptocurrency investors.

The IRI also found that women were more likely to listen to the advice of their family and friends about cryptocurrencies. 56.7% of the women surveyed said they would enter the cryptocurrency market based on the advice of family and friends, compared to 42.2% of the men surveyed.

Cohen said: “A lot of women are getting referrals from their friends and family, so they feel a bit more confident about getting involved.”.

On the other hand, 45.9% of men said they would consider entering the cryptocurrency market due to interest in media coverage, compared to 41.8% of women surveyed.

Closing the gender gap

Cohen said that, looking ahead, he expects the gender gap between crypto investors to close., because it is closely related to gender stereotypes and the way women are educated to understand risk and investment.

Przelozny agreed, saying he couldn’t speculate on when the investment gap will close. Said: “As for when the 50/50 will be, I don’t know. But I think it definitely tends in the right direction.”.

Cohen also said that As the Metaverse and blockchain games begin to dominate the cryptocurrency market, users can expect “the landscape to change completely again.”.

“Are games a ‘boy’s club’, like cryptocurrencies?” He asked, concluding that “no one really knows.”

In last year’s IRCI report, Cohen urged decision-makers in the crypto industry to include women in events and panel discussions, saying “we are what we see.”.

The IRCI is an annual cross-sectional survey of over 2,000 Australians conducted by PureProfile. The Independent Reserve says its survey reflected the gender, age and geographic distribution of the country’s investors.

