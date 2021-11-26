The Australian Tax Office (ATO) says it cannot rely on crypto investors to keep track of their cryptocurrency transactions and earnings, even though most investors do their best.

In his speech at the 14th ATAX International Conference on Tax Administration, held on November 23, the ATO Commissioner, Chris Jordan, stressed that Many of the new crypto investors may not fully understand their tax obligations:

“In a rapidly growing industry with new investors, we cannot trust taxpayers to know that they need to keep records of their investment income and capital gains and disclose them on their tax returns.”

“Our primary concern is that many taxpayers believe their crypto earnings are tax-free or only taxable when shares are charged in Australian dollars,” added.

Jordan explained that the ATO has been working on ways to “Push” getting people in the right direction, like pre-filling data on tax returns to urge cryptocurrency users to declare their investments.

The commissioner also said that the ATO has increased its business data matching capabilities in 2021 by getting information from cryptocurrency demand platforms (DSPs), stock registries, and brokers.

“We have expanded our data matching protocols to obtain more data from third parties to help emerging investments such as cryptocurrency.”

Added that “We are working hard to improve the way we collect, manage, share and use data, but we are only scratching the surface.”

However, Jordan noted that “most people do the right thing” as the tax compliance, or “tax return” of individuals and small businesses in Australia is high, with “little or no intervention” of the ATO, with 94% and 87% respectively.

Chainalysis in Australia and New Zealand

One company the ATO could turn to in the future is Chainalysis, partner of Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

On November 24, the director of Chainalysis in Australia and New Zealand, Todd Lenfield, told the Australian Financial Review magazine that his The company hopes to bring key knowledge to AUSTRAC and the ATO.

“We want to have conversations with AUSTRAC about what they want to regulate and explain to the Tax Agency the lessons that can be learned from what the IRS does. We can take the experience we have in the space, and provide a local flavor.” said.

The company is currently providing blockchain analysis services for the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, and also investigated the cryptocurrency business. Suex OTC, based in Russia, which was targeted by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in September for facilitating transactions for the payment of ransomware.

Keep reading: