EFE.- An Australian scientist, who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin, won this Monday in a lawsuit in Miami presented by the family of a veteran of the United States Army who requested half of 1.1 million units of bitcoin on the grounds of who participated in the creation of the cryptocurrency.

After more than a week of deliberations, the jury largely agreed with Craig Wright, a computer scientist who had been sued by the family of his partner David Kleiman, who died in 2013.

As part of the civil trial, in which Wright was accused of fraud, the jury, however, ordered the payment of 100 million dollars of intellectual property to the company that both had founded in 2011, according to the specialized media Law360, which covered the trial.

This is a figure well below half of the resources requested by the defendant in bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency in the market.

“This is not bad at all,” Wright told Law360, noting that he was “relieved.”

Ira Kleiman filed a civil lawsuit against Wright in 2018, who has proclaimed himself Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of the mysterious creator of bitcoin.

The Kleimmans were seeking a multi-million dollar compensation in favor of David Kleiman, noting that he contributed to the creation of bitcoin.

The defense, however, assured that the plaintiff had no legal rights to the intellectual property associated with bitcoin or the protocol of this cryptocurrency.

What was described by some media as “the trial of the century”, ended after six days of deliberations by the jury, which could not agree.

This Monday, bitcoin fell more than 3% and stands at $ 47,739, probably influenced by the uncertainty produced by the evolution of the new variant of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Although bitcoin was at $ 56,000 last Friday, since then the cryptocurrency has been falling to below $ 48,000 today.

This fall contrasts with the all-time highs that bitcoin reached last month, reaching $ 69,000.

