The Australian government is seriously considering the rollout of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and has endorsed numerous cryptocurrency regulation proposals. as part of a new “cryptocurrency and payments reform plan.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the reforms “will firmly place Australia among a handful of the world’s leading countries.”

The reform plan is said to be the largest reorganization of the Australian payments system since the 1990s, and that Some of the grassroots work related to cryptocurrencies was established by groundbreaking proposals put forward by an Australian Senate Committee in September.

According to the Australian Financial Review, The Government is in favor of six of the nine reforms proposed by the Senate Committee, including a licensing regime for crypto exchanges, laws to regulate autonomous decentralized organizations, and a common access regime for new payment platforms. .

Two proposals related to fiscal and financial compliance have been submitted to their respective governing bodies for their consideration.But the government has rejected another proposal related to tax breaks for mining Bitcoin from renewable energy.

MD @ChloeWhiteAus quoted in the AFR on crypto regulation. The article includes a helpful summary table of the Government’s response to recent crypto proposals, signaling the path forward on regulation in Australia See more: https://t.co/q9ZLuf4r4b pic.twitter.com/ZxmiwoDdjQ – Genesis Block Advisory (@GenesisBlockAus) December 7, 2021

The Treasurer and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party, Josh Frydenberg outlined the government’s plans for the regulation of cryptocurrencies, taxes and CBDCs in a speech delivered today at the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce (AICC).

“What is clear is that if we embrace these developments, Australia will have a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on the convergence between finance and technology,” he said.

In regards to CBDCs, an unidentified high-level government source told The Australian on December 7 that the possibility of creating a Bitcoin or a retail-scale cryptocurrency is being explored “backed by the RBA [Banco de la Reserva de Australia]”, and which will be a key element of the Government’s regulatory reform on digital payments.

During his speech at the AICC, Frydenberg was optimistic about crypto-asset reform:

“For companies, these reforms will address the ambiguity that may exist about the regulatory and tax treatment of crypto assets and new payment methods. By doing so, it will further drive consumer interest, make it even easier for new entrants to enter, and allow even more innovation to occur. ”

“For consumers, these changes will establish a regulatory framework that supports their growing use of crypto assets and clarifies the treatment of new payment methods.”he added.

One of the proposals from the Senate committee that the Government seems to be ignoring is the 10% tax discount for Bitcoin (BTC) miners using renewable energy. Michael Harris, head of corporate development at local exchange Swyftx, told Cointelegraph:

“We believe this was a political consideration. The reality is that it is probably going to be difficult for any government to segregate an industry like BTC mining from other energy consumers, however laudable the intention may be. ”

Nevertheless, Harris stated that, overall, the “noises coming out of the government right now are promising,” as the government seems to have recognized the need to introduce consumer protection laws without stifling innovation.

“However, we will be careful. We are especially keen to avoid a system that reduces customer choice by stacking the covers in favor of large traditional financial players.”

Pro-cryptocurrency senator Andrew Bragg, who pushed the recent cryptocurrency proposals, told Cointegraph in a statement that Frydenberg’s cryptocurrency and financial technology reform plan will put “Australia on the tech map”:

“Australia will be a leading cryptocurrency hub in the world under the Treasurer’s plan. Australian consumers will also benefit from the new consumer protection rules. “

“The world is watching Australia, which is now setting the global standard for cryptocurrency reform, payments and digital wallets,” he added.

Caroline Bowler, CEO of local crypto exchange BTC markets, welcomed the reforms, calling them a “major step forward in updating Australia’s one-size-fits-all regulatory framework in real time.”

“It is fantastic to see that the loopholes in Australian regulation related to digital financial products and the exchanges that support them are finally being addressed at the highest level of authority, and the Coalition Government is not shying away from the big issues surrounding cryptocurrencies, payments and unbanking, “he said.

