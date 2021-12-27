The middle StreamElements has offered the annual results recorded on Twitch based on data from the Rainmaker.gg database. Thus, they have been able to verify that the year 2020 marked the change when the pandemic forced everyone to stay at home and live broadcasts became fashionable on platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming and Trovo. One year the data continues to improve, Twitch increased its registrations by 45% with more than 24 billion hours of watch and Facebook Gaming increased 47% with 5.3 billion viewing hours.

Focusing on Twitch, the platform’s most popular categories in 2021 were again Just Chatting, Grand Theft Auto V and League of Legends. Fortnite, Valorant and Minecraft occupy the fourth, fifth and sixth position of most viewed games, while Call of Duty: Warzone, Counter Strike, Apex Legends and Dota 2 close the top 10 in terms of content other than games, beyond the Omnipresent Just Chatting, music, and sports have all grown in popularity this year.

Yes, there are numerous changes to the top most viewed streamers on Twitch this year. xQcOW has proven to be the only constant presence month after month being the most watched streamer of 2021 with more than 261 million hours watched. Auronplay is the only Spaniard in the top 10 scoring sixth place very close to fifth and fourth. When it comes to female streamers on Twitch, they’re still low in the top 100 with just two names on the list. The first appears in position 3, is Amouranth, who is followed by saddummy in position 85.

Hideo Kojima may have anticipated his new video game with a Christmas greeting

Of course, streaming on platforms such as Twitch continues to rise and although many thought that the numbers it generates Ibai would appear in the world top 10, it seems that this year it could not be. Will it do so in 2022? Will Auronplay repeat?

Related topics: Multi platform

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe