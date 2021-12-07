The activist recalled that there are thousands of detainees without the profile of Suu Kyi who face the “terrible possibility” of years in jail for peacefully exercising their rights to protest and disagreeing with the military junta.

A dozen cases filed after the seizure of power by the uniformed men are pending against the Nobel Peace Prize, including accusations of corruption, breaking telecommunications regulations and violating the law on official secrets, all punishable by jail time.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers, who have been prohibited by the military junta from speaking to the media, point out that their client denies all the accusations brought against her.

Isolation of the Burmese junta

The UN Security Council, numerous governments including those of the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, and the European Union have called for the release of Suu Kyi and others detained by the military junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing.

The military leader has been excluded from the latest summits and meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for not complying with some agreements last April for the cessation of violence and not opening a dialogue process.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country presides over ASEAN in 2022, today expressed his intention to travel to Burma to meet with the military, who are increasingly isolated from abroad, except for diplomatic contacts with Russia and China.