Augsburg goals and highlights

Nov 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM CET

EFE

Bayern conceded their second defeat in the Bundesliga after losing at the WWK Arena to Augsburg (2-1), who fought not to fall to the relegation places and who had only added two wins before facing this twelfth day.

AUG BAY Index hide 1 Augsburg 2 Bayern Munich 3 Goals 4 Referee 5 Incidents Augsburg Gikiewicz; Gummy, Gouweleeuw, Oxford, Pedersen (Gruezo, 74 ‘); Caligiuri (Framberger, 58 ‘), Maier, Dorsch (Moravek, 74’), Iago; Zeqiri (Córdova, 82 ‘), Hahn (Jensen, 82’). Bayern Munich Neuer; Pavard (Nianzou, 87 ‘), Upamecano, Lucas Hernández, Richards (Davies, 52’); Sabitzer (Musiala, 52 ‘), Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Sané (Choupo-Moting, 69 ‘); Lewandowski. Goals 1-0 M. 23 Pedersen. 2-0 M. 36 Hahn. 2-1 M. 38 Lewandowski. Referee Daniel Siebert. TA: Hahn (45 ‘), Framberger (79’), Weinzierl (90 ‘) / Lucas Hernández (45’). Incidents Matchday 12. WWK Arena. 30,660 spectators.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who suffered his first setback of the course outside the Allianz Arena, remains in the lead. But he may lose advantage over Borussia Dortmund that if he wins his match against Stuttgart on Saturday he will be only one point behind.

Bayern paid their bad start and when they wanted to react they ran into the inspiration of the Polish goal Rafal gikiewicz who supported his team before the Munich avalanche, accentuated in the second half.

It was a Historic victory achieved by Markus Weinzierl’s team that had not beaten Bayern since 2015 and that success was on track in the 23rd minute when a lateral center from Brazilian Iago was intercepted by the champion’s defense. The rejection fell at the feet of Mads Pedersen, who, volleyed, beat Manuel Neuer.

There was no reaction from Bayern and Augsburg, driven by their enthusiasm and order, extended his lead after snatching the ball from Marcel Sabitzer. Iago crossed again from the left wing. Andre Hahn appeared and headed the second for Augsburg.

He accelerated the German champion who closed distances shortly after, in 38. A cut from Benjamin Pavard and a cross from Thomas Muller was enough for Robert Lewandowski will hook the ball and score a goal.

The second half was a visiting monologue. A harassment from Bayern on the Augsburg area that remained standing thanks to order. The Munich team played badly. He sought the equalizer with insistence but without balance and the local team achieved its goal.

The defeat leaves in the air the advantage as leader of Bayern, Barcelona’s rival in the Champions League. Augsburg comes out of the descent in which it was immersed at the start of the day.