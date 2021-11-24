The world’s most famous assassin order landed on Audible with the independent tale Assassin’s Creed: Gold, the first sound fiction of the saga

Audible, presents the first delivery in audio format of the adventures based on the famous video game franchise, Assassin’s Creed.

You can listen to a small preview below

Under the title Assassin’s Creed: Gold, this new installment, in sound fiction format, tells the story of Aliyah Kahn, a professional gambler and con artist whose life has played a trick on her. Aliyah survives thanks to his cunning and the street scams that he carries out, until, one day, one of his deceptions is discovered by the mysterious Gavin Banks, mythical character of the world-renowned video game and prominent member of the Assassin’s creed.

To compensate him, her only option is to become an assassin, participating in extensive training that will lead to her being part of the Assassin’s creed and to know the centennial conflict that exists between the Assassins and the Templars. Aliyah will be embroiled in a dangerous war and will have to fight to stop the Templars from hacking a new digital currency and taking control of the world’s finances. This independent tale of the universe Assassin’s creed It also features other characters much loved by fans of the franchise, such as the director of the Royal Mint, Isaac Newton, the swindler and counterfeiter William Chaloner, the blind murderer Omar Khaled and the trainer of assassins Rose Galloway.

Written by Anthony Del Col, creator of several of the comics in the saga, Assassin’s Creed: Gold it is much more than an adventure story, as it is also thought-provoking, drawing a parallel between Isaac Newton’s financial case of seventeenth-century Britain and the economic uncertainty of our more recent history.

Assassin’s Creed: Gold It is now available exclusively on Audible and is part of the catalog with more than 100,000 original audiobooks and podcasts, with all kinds of genres and formats, which can be listened to unlimitedly for a subscription of only 9.99 euros per month. Audible offers a 30-day free trial for new users and a free 3-month trial for Amazon Prime members, with the ability to cancel at any time.

You can watch the behind-the-scenes video of the English version that featured Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Tamara Lawrence (Kindred), and Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) among others and others.