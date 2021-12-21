The new Audi TT Tourist Trophy bursts onto the scene. The iconic Audi compact sports car debuts a very interesting special edition loaded with equipment as part of the adjustments made to the range. The offer has been simplified and the model is now offered only with coupe bodywork and in Tourist Trophy and RS versions.

Audi has made massive adjustments to the range of its popular and iconic compact sports car. The Audi TT offer has been simplified. A clear sign that this model is already facing the final stretch of its commercial life. The brand with the four rings has chosen to withdraw the convertible model from the market and go on to offer it exclusively with coupe bodywork.

The farewell to the Audi TT Roadster is not the only major change to have occurred in the TT range. And it is that the number of versions has been reduced considerably until leaving only two. On the one hand we have the Audi TT RS that will continue to be available and, on the other hand, we have a great novelty, the arrival of a special edition. The new Audi TT Tourist Trophy.

The Audi TT debuts the special edition Tourist Trophy

The Ingolstadt manufacturer has carried out a tribute to the legendary race that takes place on the Isle of Man. The result of this tribute is the new Tourist Trophy edition. A version that, on the other hand, also tastes like farewell. And the fact is that the market march of a model that, remember, arrived in 1998 and of which a total of three generations have seen the light is very close to taking place.

The keys and equipment of the new Audi TT Tourist Trophy

The new TT Tourist Trophy is a quickly recognizable model. The exterior image stands out among other elements for the 19-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels finished in anthracite black and revealing the red brake calipers. It also sports a rear spoiler, mirror caps and tailpipes in black. The body is offered in three metallic colors: Tango Red, Chronos Gray and Glacier White.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture inside we will quickly be enveloped by an atmosphere that breathes sportiness and exclusivity. The sports seats plus They are upholstered in Alcantara and leather with contrasting stitching. To this must be added an Alcantara-lined steering wheel and slate gray aluminum inserts on the center console and doors.

The interior of the new Audi TT Tourist Trophy

Another of the determining keys of this special edition is, without a doubt, its extensive endowment. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment that brings with it the new TT Tourist Trophy:

19-inch Audi Sport wheels

Audi Matrix LED headlights

S Line exterior sport package

Black Optical Package Plus

Audi virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster

Rear view camera

Audi sound system

Audi Smartphone interface

Cruise control

Audi parking system plus

S line suspension

The engines of the new Audi TT Tourist Trophy

Regarding the mechanical section, the special edition Tourist Trophy is offered together with two engines. The most basic option is the version 40 TFSI that develops a power of 197 CV. And a step above is the model 45 TFSI that reaches 245 CV respectively.

The Audi TT Roadster leaves the market through the back door

Both engines feature a seven-speed dual-clutch S tronic automatic gearbox. The less powerful model has a front-wheel drive configuration while the more performance alternative boasts the quattro drive.

Prices of the Audi TT Tourist Trophy in Spain

Mechanics Tourist trophy 40 TFSI 197 CV S tronic € 56,260 45 TFSI 245 CV S tronic quattro € 65,230

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

Audi is already accepting orders for the new TT Tourist Trophy at its dealerships. The brand emphasizes that this special edition offers a customer advantage of around 50% considering the price of all the additional equipment included separately.