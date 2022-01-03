Audi suffers worst of nightmares on Dakar debut

The hybrid revolution of Audi in the Dakar has suffered a spark. And not exactly lucid, since it does not seem the smartest decision to face the toughest rally-raid in the world with a preparation with too many shadows, both technically and sportingly. Well it is true that the hybrid technology of the Audi RS Q e-tron has not caused problems so farBut there hasn’t been much time for the hybrid 4×4 to have been demanded. It only took a prologue of just 19 kilometers and a complex stage for The entire Audi Sport project suffered a cramp of epic proportions.

The development of the Audi RS Q e-tron has been done in record time And although some of the powertrain is ‘inherited’ from the DTM and Formula E, shaping a competitive set in such a complex environment as raids is not easy. It seems understandable for that reason that Audi Sport could not have a competitive test before the Dakar or even that the test kilometers of the hybrid 4×4 have been limited, especially if there have been some mishaps during any of these test sessions. From there, Audi has lived a real nightmare at a start to Dakar in which nothing has gone well for the Ingolstadt brand.

Loading tweet …

1477624465815126022

Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel opened the thunder box after hitting his RS Q e-tron against an obstacle around kilometer 120. As a result, ‘Mr. Dakar ‘broke the suspension of his hybrid 4×4 and I was starting a wheel almost from the ground. Out of play the current champion, this hybrid revolution of Audi was in the hands of Mattias Ekström and Carlos Sainz, a pilot with limited experience in raids and another who has preferred to reload against ASO for the type of navigation proposed without remembering that he has been inactive for twelve months, without training this aspect in competition with Lucas Cruz, even with a vehicle without the four rings on its front.

The fire cannot stop the fast and fierce Camelia Liparoti Read news

As a result, Audi has no driver in the fight for the ‘Touareg’. Peterhansel headed straight for the ‘bivouac’ after repairing the damage to his car and when he arrived out of time he was disqualified, while Ekstrom gave up 1 hour and 20 minutes at the critical point where so many drivers have been lost. Things were worse for Sainz after giving up 2 hours in a Dantesque sailing show, without the intention of self-criticism or to see what is wrong with Lucas Cruz. Despite this situation, not everything is bad for Audi, since in the background any problem in the Audi RS Q e-tron will go unnoticed and the debut of a hybrid 4×4 at the Dakar will be a success as soon as a stage triumph accompanies it, as the competitive pace is not bad. Peterhansel will rejoin the race – out of competition – to continue testing the car and pave the way for your peers in search of this success. At the end,this is about selling cars.