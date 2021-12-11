New statements from Audi Sport have pointed to the development of an electric sports car. The future of the true flagship, the Audi R8, has been a real mystery in recent months, although the recent words of one of those responsible for Audi Sport point in a new direction.

Just a few weeks ago a report from Germany, and from none other than one of the most powerful women in Audi’s inner circle, noted that the future successor of the R8 will not be completely electric, but it would have electrified solutions.

Some statements in which a high-performance hybrid model was pointed out, which is not strange for two reasons. One, that all the models with the RS badge will be electrified, starting with the new generation of the Audi RS 4 Avant that will arrive almost in the middle of the decade, and that we already know that it will be a plug-in hybrid. The second reason is that the survival of the R8 necessarily depends on this technology.

The future Audi RS 4 Avant will be the first plug-in hybrid with the sportiest acronyms

A future electric sports car is coming to the Audi R range

It is not entirely surprising, especially since those statements came from Hildegard Wortmann, the head of Audi sales and marketing department, the person who decides which models reach the market and which ones are sacrificed. The last statements are from Linda Kurz, her equivalent in the sports division of Audi Sport, which do not completely contravene, but they do they suggest that the brand works on an electric sports car. This is clear from the statements in which it has indicated that “the so-called R segment of the brand will be fully electric. This will be our job for the next decade. “

Really, does not mean that the most immediate successor to the R8 is an electric model, but it is leaving the door open to a completely new development, to a true and very exclusive halo model that will be completely electric, or the fourth generation of the R8 that will arrive in 2030. In fact, the most striking thing is that it speaks of the decade, in the long term, and not practically around the corner, since the replacement for the sports car is expected in 2023, just over a year and whose development must be more than advanced.

New information about the future Audi R8 2023, the sports car will bet on a hybrid Read news

The truth is that it is practically unfeasible to consider that the successor to the R8 will be purely electric. Despite its high price, it is not a niche model that sells few units, there are several thousand worldwide, so sports are a very important source of income for the German manufacturer. The pools are open, it can be from a notice to the competition about the development of an electric model superior to the R8 or the way to prepare the most demanding clients of what is really coming in the more distant future, but starting with an upcoming R8 hybrid.