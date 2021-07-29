One of the res concept that the brand with the four rings will take to the Munich Motor Show already has a presentation date. It is the Audi skysphere concept. The German firm has revealed a more than suggestive teaser, that of a sports car that will be completely electric and that advances one of the first zero-emission roadsters.

Is called Audi skysphere concept, and it is the sportiest bet of the three concepts that the brand with the four rings is going to take to the Munich Motor Show to be held in September. One of the three world firsts that make up the new design line that will be implemented in a new generation of electric cars, the “Sphere”.

For now, Audi keeps an absolute secret about this advance, which has already been given a presentation date. It will do it in just under 12 days, the next August 10, taking advantage of the Monterey Automobile Week in California. But this is an interesting development, as it can be transformed into the first luxury roadster among German Premiums, an equivalent to the defunct BMW i8 Roadster.

The Audi R8 Spyder will have a long-term electric successor, in the second half of the decade

The Audi skysphere concept, a preview of an electric Targa future



The skysphere concept will share a stand at the great German fair with the Grandsphere Y Urbansphere, previews of the future relays of the Audi A8 and Q2. A luxury saloon and a smaller crossover, together with this teaser, a suggestive sports car that presents an avant-garde style in a much more sporty format reproducing a targa, given the absence of a roof over the front doors. But it is not the only visible detail, but there are more and very interesting.

The stylists in charge of Marc Lichte have given free rein to their imagination for this roadster, as the cabin with only two seats is in a very backward position, while at the front it has a long hood. A detail that manufacturers presumed to do without in electric cars given the absence of the largest combustion engine, but which it has been decided to keep. In addition, it is striking the maximum inclination of the windshield.

A very special advance, if we take into account what has been said about successor to the Audi R8. Those responsible for the German brand, and the sports division of Audi Sport, have another generation due to their importance in sales figures, which It does not mean that a completely electric successor based on the skysphere concept is also in the making.