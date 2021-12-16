Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron, Ken Block’s new car is 100% electric

Audi has unveiled Ken Block’s new car. A model inspired by the iconic Audi Sport quattro S1. The new Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron is a 100% electric vehicle and has been developed for the Elektrikhana video, the next chapter in the famous Gymkhana series.

The new car of Ken block it is 100% electric. The popular driver has established a very interesting collaboration with the Audi brand with the aim of launching the new chapter of the well-known Gymkhana. This authentic beast on wheels, beyond having a fully electric mechanics, is a clear nod to one of the most iconic models signed by Audi Sport.

Has been presented on new Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron. An electric model developed exclusively for the American pilot specialist in drifting. The design of this very special electric car is a tribute to the legendary Audi Sport quattro S1. The new S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron will be the protagonist in the new video that Block and his team are producing.

The new Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron has been presented in society

The new Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron in the Elektrikhana video



Block himself comments that this model combines many of the values ​​for which Audi was already a recognized brand in the 1980s. “It’s great that Audi designers are inspired by the past of the brand to move uniquely the technologies and the appearance of the car to the present ”, assured the North American pilot.

The cover letter of the new S1 Hoonitron It is none other than a fully electric propulsion system composed of two engines to have a configuration of Four-wheel drive and a carbon fiber chassis. In addition, it has all the security measures prescribed by the FIA.

Block has already had the opportunity to get behind the controls of the S1 Hoonitron and assures that he has had the opportunity to learn many new things. “I am familiar with a wide variety of cars with internal combustion engines and different types of transmissions, but there was a lot of new things to learn here. Doing a spin at a speed of 150 km / h starting directly from a standstill and using only the right foot is something totally new for me ».

The new Audi S1 ​​e-tron quattro Hoonitron together with the legendary Audi Sport quattro S1

An electric car signed by Audi Sport



The whole process of development of the S1 Hoonitron, including technology, has been carried out by Audi Sport

In the same facilities where the Audi RS e-tron GT is produced. The S1 Hoonitron in all its glory will be seen very soon in the Elektrikhana video (working title), the next chapter in the Gymkhana series.