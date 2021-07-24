With the 2022 Dakar Rally less than half a year away, teams are already unveiling their machines for a new adventure in Saudi Arabia. One of the brands that aims to be the protagonist is Audi, which presented the RS Q e-tron, the prototype with which he will participate in the toughest test in world motorsport. It will be nothing less than the car with which Carlos Sainz will seek his fourth consecration in the competition.

Without a doubt, it will be one of the great attractions of its category and of the Dakar Rally in general. In addition, having the Matador at the wheel there is a guaranteed show. The Audi RS Q e-tron wants to be the first electrified car to win such a competition. And to achieve this, it has a really formidable technical section.

To meet this challenge, Audi decided to start from scratch. The car was designed by Argentine Juan Manuel Díaz. The native of Rosario, Santa Fe, had the difficult task of unifying the requirements of each development area under an impressive aesthetic. Without a doubt, he succeeded.

The Audi RS Q e-tron arrives with an electric motor on each axis. It also uses an internal combustion engine, whose exclusive purpose is to charge the batteries while the vehicle is in motion. The gasoline turbo impeller does not transmit torque to the wheels, so the propulsion is 100% electric.

A singular fact is that the automaker chose to boost its car for the 2022 Dakar Rally with units that it already uses in other categories. The electric motors come from the Audi e-tron FE 07 with which it competes in Formula E, while the internal combustion comes from the DTM, the most important category of passenger cars in Germany.

Audi RS Q e-tron, the technical marvel that wants to conquer the Dakar Rally 2022

Another novelty is that the Audi RS Q e-tron has a third electric motor, identical to those on the axles. It is part of the energy converter that recharges the batteries while the prototype is in the race, along with the internal combustion variant.

Audi’s car for the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia features permanent all-wheel drive. As is common with electric cars, the axles of the RS Q e-tron are not mechanically connected. This means that the torque distribution is done using software that works as a virtual differential.

With regard to energy management, the vehicle not only recharges the accumulators with the aforementioned converter. It is also capable of recovering energy when braking. According to the German automaker, the battery has a capacity of approximately 50 kilowatt-hours and its weight is around 370 kilos.

The Audi RS Q e-tron can generate a maximum power of 500 kW, which would be equivalent to just over 670 horsepower. However, the team behind the prototype for the Dakar Rally 2022 does not yet know how much it will be able to use legally during the race. As far as the gearbox is concerned, the vehicle only features forward and reverse gear.

Carlos Sainz wants to continue making history in the desert

To successfully carry out this electrified project at the 2022 Dakar Rally, Audi has put together a true dream team. Carlos Sainz He will be one of the drivers in charge of the Audi RS Q e-tron, but he will not be the only one. Your teammates will be the French Stéphane Peterhansel, top winner of the competition with 14 consecrations, and the Swede Mattias Ekström, two-time DTM champion and world Rallycross champion.

I am proud to be part of the Audi family and this exciting project. An iconic brand, with a unique history in the world of rallying that now ventures to the Dakar with a pioneering goal: to win with an electrified car. Go for it! –@audisport @dakar pic.twitter.com/W94YTqYMJk – Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) May 31, 2021

For Carlos Sainz, the adventure in Saudi Arabia will mean going in search of his fourth title in the car category. It was crowned in 2010 and 2018, when the Dakar was raced in South America, and in 2020, when the competition was held for the first time in Asian lands.

The Spanish driver will not be a novice when it comes to accelerating an electrified SUV. The matador has his own Extreme E team, pioneering category for cars off-road 100% electric, and he shares the steering wheel of his car with Laia Sanz. Therefore, everything suggests that your adaptation to the Audi RS Q e-tron will be without major setbacks.

For now, the German team puts all its effort into testing the prototype and adjusting the details necessary for its great challenge in the Saudi desert. The next Dakar Rally will run from January 2 to 14, 2022, and will pave the way for the new plans from the competition. ASO, the company that organizes the race, claims that by 2030 all participating vehicles will be low-emission.