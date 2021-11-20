Audi has unveiled its first 100% electric seven-seater SUV. The new Audi Q5 e-tron has burst onto the scene to establish itself as a more luxurious and exclusive alternative to the Volkswagen ID.6 in China. It is supported by the MEB platform and will be sold exclusively in the Chinese territory.

The entry into the scene of the Volkswagen ID.6 just a few months ago marked the beginning of a new era for the Volkswagen Group in distant and exotic China. A 100% electric model developed on the MEB platform and intended exclusively for the Chinese territory. Now, a short time later, his most luxurious alternative arrives under the signature of the four rings. Has debuted on new Audi Q5 e-tron.

At the same event where the Volkswagen ID.6 debuted, the Audi Concept Shanghai was also unveiled. A concept model that laid the foundation for a series-production electric vehicle. This concept car has been transformed into the Audi Q5 e-tron that will soon hit Chinese dealerships. Audi has taken advantage of the celebration of Guangzhou Auto Show 2021 to introduce your new electric SUV.

The new 100% electric Audi Q5 e-tron has been presented in society

Audi Q5 e-tron, a 100% electric seven-seater SUV



The development process has been carried out by SAIC-Volkswagen. Taking into account that this model will not be marketed outside of China, if we compare it with the Audi range in Europe, we can say that the new Q5 e-tron would play the role of «Big brother» of the Audi Q4 e-tron. Both SUVs are supported by the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. A specific architecture for fully electric vehicles.

It has the same wheelbase of the ID.6 and they also share length. Inside, up to seven adult passengers can travel in arrangement 2 + 3 + 2. However, and to satisfy the public seeking maximum comfort on board, Audi will offer a six-seat version with two individual seats in the second row.

The driving position shows the great technological endowment available to the new Q5 e-tron. We have a digital instrument cluster and a large touch screen that becomes the “nerve center” of the cabin. Digitization is also present in the air conditioning module. It is a model that can boast of connectivity, comfort and safety.

The technological interior of the new Audi Q5 e-tron

The range of the new Audi Q5 e-tron



Audi will reveal later, closer to the time of its commercial launch, all the details about the range and performance. Chinese drivers interested in getting the new Audi electric SUV will have different engines at their disposal. The access version will be fixed by a rear-wheel drive model with 55 kWh battery and a 132 kW (180 hp) engine.

The most interesting version will undoubtedly be the motorization with 83.4 kWh battery

and rear-wheel drive with 150 kW (204 hp). The most efficient alternative is a model with said battery and an all-wheel drive configuration thanks to the incorporation of a motor in the front axle. It develops a power of 225 kW (306 CV).

As we have pointed out throughout the article, the new Q5 e-tron will only be sold in China. However, Audi’s plans are to offer an alternative to this model in Europe and North America. It will be the new Audi Q6 e-tron. It will be supported by the PPE platform and will be unveiled in the second half of next year. It is currently in development.