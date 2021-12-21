The brand with the four rings set out to revolutionize the market for electric car charging points in Germany, and it has succeeded. It has just launched a super-charger for its electric models in Nuremberg. Open for all electric models, of any brand, it opens the door to future installations.

Is named “Audi Charging Hub», And is a new fast charging station for electric cars of any brand, which has been inaugurated in Nuremberg, Germany. A high-performance center that, from December 23, will open its doors, offering owners and drivers a series of additional services while the battery of their cars is recharging.

The new load center is truly unique in the Volkswagen Group, with a unique infrastructure. A modern cube-shaped building that houses six charging points with a maximum power of 320 kW each from them. These points are powered by a super structure made up of 960 lithium ion battery modules equipped on board the test prototypes of the Audi e-tron, the first electric SUV to reach the Ingolstadt brand, recycled and put to new use.

The “Audi Charging Hub” is the brand’s first super-charger for electric cars in Germany.

The Audi Charging Hub is open to all electric cars



In total, no less than 2.45 MWh are stored inside this complex, with a 200 kW electrical network, to which are added solar panels in the structure. The German firm has indicated that charging points can power the battery of up to 80 electric cars per day, without the risk of system power dropping, even at peak times. A more than important figure.

Audi has followed the same recent example from Tesla, which has open the use of its super-chargers to users of other brands, a strategy by which the installation is released and that offers the possibility of obtaining energy quickly to cover a long trip, without the need to search for specific points. In the case of Audi models, customers can reserve the charging point through the specific mobile application, and to which they are offered a price of € 0.31 per kWh. The German brand has not indicated the price for customers who do not have a contract with Audi, although they can only use chargers that are free and not reserved.

While the process is taking place, Audi offers a large lounge where customers can relax, work or just hang out. The place is equipped with vending machines for drinks and snacks, also having a large screen showing the status of the charging process and the remaining time, as well as a fleet of electric scooters that can be used. Audi has noted that this large facility is a pilot project that can be expanded to other locations, if profitability conditions prove to be favorable.