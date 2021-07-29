The Audi # 32 has become the protagonist of the first sessions of the 24 Hours of Spa, since Team WRT’s GT3 has set the standard both in the first practice sessions and in the pre-qualifying session. If the South African Kelvin Van der Linde scored a 2: 19.037 to lead the first free practice session two tenths ahead of the # 22 Porsche driven by Matt Campbell, in the pre-classification has collected the witness Dries Vanthoor to sign a time of 2: 18.787. In this case, the Belgian driver has surpassed Aston Martin # 188 by three and a half tenths.

Aston Martin # 188 was the second fastest GT3 in the pre-qualifying session at Spa.

In preparation …