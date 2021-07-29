With a twelve-month delay, with a pandemic that does not relent, with a Covid that has worsened in Tokyo, with athletes who arrived and others who stayed on the road, these atypical Olympic Games present unprecedented situations in history, setting the course of this universal movement, which in the face of vicissitudes and problems, send a message of hope to the world that we are still alive, understanding today more than ever how valuable life is.

Tom Dean from Great Britain, becomes a flagship athlete. The 21-year-old Dean was twice a victim of Covid, severely damaged his lungs and cardiovascular system, and three months before the Games he could barely train. He was panting and coughing with minimal effort. Today he is an Olympic champion of the 4 × 200 freestyle relay and wins the 200 freestyle, also doing the one-two for his country for the first time since 1908.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

Softball girls play a great role for Mexico with their fourth place, but literally everything went to the trash, when they were denounced by boxers Esmeralda Falcón and Brianda Tamara, of having thrown their delegation uniforms when taking the flight back, being Justified that they carry a lot of equipment in suitcases, with 23 kilos allowed to document.

Reprehensible act as described by Carlos Padilla president of the Mexican Olympic Committee “Measures will be taken against softball players for throwing uniforms in the trash. They took bedspreads and pillows from @ Tokyo2020 and they throw away uniforms with the Mexican flag and that is inadmissible. There were also other irregularities ”

What about Simone Biles that continues to talk and leads to her beautiful reflection “The great show of love and support that I have received made me understand that I am more than just my achievements and gymnastics, which I had never really believed ”. Or the tough side of Nole Djokovic, bulletproof Serbian “If you aspire to be at the top of your sport, the best thing is to learn to handle the pressure and to cope with it. I learned to develop a mechanism to deal with other people’s expectations, whispers and rumors in a way that they do not distract or overwhelm me. Without pressure, there would be no sport ”.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Beyond that, the first gold medal for the Philippines in 100 years with Hidilyn Diaz, Fiji winning Rugby 7 and causing outrageous euphoria in their small nation. Kosovo with two golds in judo, the third time in its history and all in the same sport, where the Abe won as brothers on the same day. Eddy Alviarez, a Venezuelan BMX bike who steals his bicycle in the Olympic Village, perhaps thinking that it was one in a position to take it like many that are in the facility.

At the moment zero dopings, while the exams are surpassed by the Covid samples, a girl with only 13 years of life Momiji Nishiya, monarch, when before it was criticized, this competitive pressure was allowed at such a young age, taking relevance with what happened in the case of Biles. Electrical storms, strong winds, heat strokes, masks only outside to compete and for awards, the Doncic scandal in his spree in Villa and his performance on the court, the attraction by Djokovic, the most photographed of the games, that of hotels gran turismo now he enjoys Olympic humility.

Tom Daley of Great Britain wins synchronized dives and exclaims to the four winds “I am Olympic champion and gay”. 170 LGTB members participate in Tokyo, almost triple the number in 2016 in Brazil. Games of Diversity and Equality. Another powerful message. San Marino with only 61.2 km of territory is the smallest country to win an Olympic medal. Bronze in shooting with Perilli.

Atypical, historical Olympians, made with delay against thick and thin by writing new stories that remain in history framed with the slogan “TOGETHER WE ARE STRONGER”.

Twitter and Instagram: @ fersch_4.

Facebook: Fernando Schwartz

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.