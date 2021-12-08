Attention: Trasmicable will change its service hours this week for system maintenance

From this Friday until next Monday, December 13, if you are a user who uses Trasmicable to travel early to work, you should take into account that the opening hours will change due to maintenance tasks and equipment improvements of this transport system, all in order to guarantee the safety of the users.

Through a statement, the TransMilenio company reported that during these days the Cable will operate as follows:

– On Friday, December 10, it will operate from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

– On Saturday, December 11, it will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– On Sunday, December 12, it will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– On Monday, December 13, it will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m..

TransMiCable will resume its service normally and at its usual hours from December 14.

It should be noted that this type of maintenance stoppage in urban cable transport systems is normal, they are part of the manufacturer’s specifications and are established in the manuals.

“It is a series of verifications on the electromechanical component, established by the manufacturer’s maintenance manual. It is a normal stop that occurs at intervals of 12,000 hours, 22,000 hours, 37,000 hours, 45,000 hours and consists of a series of pre-established preventive routines. And this helps us to continue guaranteeing the security of the system to provide the best service to our users ”, explained Mario Loaiza, manager of CABLEMÓVIL.

Due to the Cable’s operation adjustment, users will be able to travel on the following feeder routes in the TransMiCable area of ​​influence during their usual hours:

– 6 – 4 Paradise

– 6 – 8 Beautiful View

– 6 – 12 Villa Gloria

Similarly, users may use the following zonal routes that connect with the trunk component of the System and provide transportation coverage in the town of Ciudad Bolívar:

– C201 Paraíso – Patio Bonito

– 624 Verbenal del Sur – July 20

– H610 Paraíso – A610 Chicó Norte

– 742A Paraíso – Bulevar Niza

– T11 Alpes Sur – Calle 222

– H627 Alps – D627 Saint Helenite

– P39 Arabia – Free Zone

“This preventive maintenance and transportation options are socialized with the community of the TransMiCable affluence area in Ciudad Bolívar, through our team of Social management of TRANSMILENIO SA and with the support of Consorcio CABLEMÓVIL. We are permanently in contact with leaders, institutional references and local authorities ”, explains Eliana Guerrero, Social Management professional.

Likewise, the official made an invitation for all users to plan their journeys in advance through TransMiApp, the official application of the System, or www.transmilenio.gov.co. In addition, that they are aware of the social networks of the transport system in case there is any news regarding this modification of schedules in the provision of the service.

