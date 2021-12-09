Baptiste tougeron

VP Research, LATAM teads

Since I was little, I have always loved advertising! I remember that with my brother we used to play at guessing the marks of the commercials we saw on television before we went to sleep. The music, the characters, the rhythm, we could guess almost all the marks that appeared on the screen.

But for some years now, the overwhelming irruption of the digital world began to impact my perception of advertising. I saw it omnipresent, intrusive, uninteresting, forced and poorly resolved, without a doubt, it was not the evolution I imagined for this world that attracted me so much.

To unravel why, it is necessary to question what led the industry to that point. When inquiring about this, we observe as the main factor that to measure the effectiveness of digital advertising, “visibility” appears as a standard metric.

As brands were able to better begin to determine the (potential) exposures they were paying for, there was an unprecedented race toward a certain ‘mediocrity’. This is how increasingly smaller and more numerous formats began to appear on the pages, of lower quality and with the simple objective of meeting visibility expectations, losing sight of a fundamental concept of this industry: Attention.

Attention: The New Chapter in Media Quality and Creative Efficiency

Fortunately, media agencies such as dentsu, among others, took note of this phenomenon and promoted strong initiatives in this regard. The latest study on “Economics of attention” by dentsu clearly marks a necessary change of direction, in which it was shown that attention can predict 3 times better the results of digital campaigns than the visibility variable. Since the size of an advertisement is correlated with the level of attention it gets, the preeminence of visibility as a verification measure is clearly affecting the effectiveness of digital guidelines.

Quantity and quality: the 2 dimensions of Care to take into account

The aforementioned study “Economics of Attention” reveals that attention itself can be measured in two dimensions:

Quantity, related to the volume of attention, measured in seconds; and

Quality, linked to the nature of the Care.

In terms of the amount of Attention, it is necessary to distinguish the content that users interact with from the content that is simply found on the page they are viewing. For example, on the website of a publisher where a user is actively reading an article, the opportunity to see the ads is much greater than in a social media environment, where users scroll without thinking and endlessly, without necessarily engaging with the content.

Likewise, the nature of the Attention is also important: the attention that is gained is much more effective in terms of results than the forced attention. Therefore, the ad that a person decides to watch, such as an inRead video (within an article), is much more effective than the one that cannot be skipped, such as a pre-roll for example.

Creativity: the predominant motor of attention

Beyond the variables focused on the media, the study “Economics of attention” also confirms that creativity is a key factor in the impact of the brand. An area in which the Teads Studio team has put special focus during the last three years, testing and learning how to optimize ads, using attention and emotional metrics together with our research provider, Realeyes. The Teads study in 2020 established a relationship that quantifies how basic optimizations improve attention and how this drives the result of brand recall. So we found that simple optimizations lead to 18.5% more average ad recall (in some cases, much higher) and that 5% more attention volume leads to a 40% increase in recall. of advertisements in the market.

Additional tests conducted as part of the “Attention Economy” study, in which original version ads were purchased with a version optimized by Teads Studio, confirmed the importance of creative optimization as an effectiveness factor. Ads optimized by our team attracted, on average, 49% more attention than originals.

The context: The attention factor that returns to be the protagonist

The final frontier of Attention is the relevance of ads to users. Our brains are programmed to pay more attention to information that we are predisposed to find interesting. For example, if an ad for a specific clothing brand captured my attention in the past, and I’m looking for comfortable clothing to buy online, I’m more likely to be interested in an ad for that brand than another brand. It also follows that ads that are contextually relevant to the content in which they appear, get more attention and recall.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) conducted a study with Neuroinsights in the US and showed a 23% increase in activation of detail memory1 and 27% more global memory2, for ads that were aligned with contextual content versus those that weren’t. Higher brand impact was also seen for ads that are contextually aligned.

It’s time to invest in more responsible media

It is necessary to be aware that advertising can have a greater impact if it is done in a responsible way, providing brands with a long-term benefit in their business, consistent and aligned with their objectives. It is time to capture the attention of the audience with quality creativity, with attractive non-intrusive formats and more relevant to your potential consumers. It is time to put aside the visibility variable, which led to investing in media that were not attentive to the well-being of their audiences, which knew how to take advantage of these rules to transmit a wrong short-term effectiveness.

Teads, an obvious option to grow your brand

At Teads I found a vision of advertising with a sense of transparency and respect that appealed to me from day one, that establishes fair relationships with its publishers and that offers a high-quality, non-intrusive advertising experience. cookieless and with proven effectiveness.

The industry shift toward including attention as a new effectiveness variable for advertising reflects the forward-thinking behavior of Teads, a player working with the firm goal of understanding market needs, anticipating trends, and developing solutions.

In 2022, Teads in Latin America will continue to contribute to the development of Care with a continuous plan of learning, tests and presentations of benchmarks, which will allow agencies and clients to adopt this variable in their new brand objectives, to increase the effectiveness of their future digital campaigns.