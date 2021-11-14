Santa Claus could be in trouble by Christmas this year due to an intense shortage in chips that has affected the entire tech industry. Both large and small companies are expected to experience shortages until the middle of the following year.

(Photos: Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft)

Chip shortage affects console makers

Nintendo was the first to announce about the shortage which pointed out that the Nintendo Switch sales forecast for the year was 1.5 million as of November 4 mainly due to the effects of the global semiconductor shortage.

Likewise, the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, explained that there has not been a significant improvement in the situation since the beginning of the fiscal year, so the company is evaluating alternative components as well as designs of some products with chips that they cannot obtain for now. .

Likewise, Sony expects to manufacture fewer PS5s according to the company’s forecasts that they could assemble 16 million consoles in the current fiscal year, however it is expected to generate only 15 million due to the shortage of chips, according to information collected by Bloomberg.

For its part, Valve’s Steam Deck gaming laptop PC had delays since its launch, which was planned to be in December and will be launched in February, in this regard the company noted on its blog:

“We did our best to troubleshoot the global supply chain, but due to chip shortages, components are not arriving at our manufacturing facility in time for us to meet our initial release dates.”

Like Sony, Xbox is also struggling, according to boss Phil Spencer, Xbox’s chip shortages and other supply problems will last until 2022, however Intel believes the problem could persist until at least 2023.