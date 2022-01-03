Attack on Titan: Where to see the end of Shingeki no Kyojin online and free

The end of Attack on Titan is getting closer. The expected conclusion of Shingeki no Kyojin is less than a week away from kicking off, as new episodes will begin airing on next Sunday, January 9, 2021. But how can you watch Attack on Titan online and free and thus not miss an event like this?

It is very simple! As happened with the first part of this last season of Shingeki no Kyojin, for watch Attack on Titan online and free You just have to access the Selecta Vision website weekly and log in with your user name and password (if you are not registered, you register, obviously).

Selecta Vision makes available to the very strong demand of fans who follow Attack on Titans the possibility of watching the grand finale of the anime for free through its website, in the same way that it did with the first episodes of this last season.

Attack on the Titans (Shingeki no Kyojin) has marked a before and after

The ending of Attack on Titan in the manga may not have been as satisfying as fans could hope for, but Shingeki no Kyojin has to be given a reality: the world of anime will never go back to the way it was before this series of Japanese animated television.

Like it or not, the history of Eren, Mikasa and company has marked a before and after in the Japanese animation industry, and their relationship with the Western world has been key to facilitating that monumental boom that the franchise has had. far from the Asian borders.

Now, millions of fans around the world are rubbing their hands with the long-awaited return of the anime. And here we have already told you how to watch Attack on Titan online and for free, so enjoy it!