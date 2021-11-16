Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) is about to premiere the second season of the last season of the anime in January 2022. For this reason, MAPPA, the studio in charge of animation, has decided to thrill its community of fans with a special illustration featuring Eren Jaeger, its protagonist..

[A través de sus redes sociales](https://twitter.com/MAPPA_Info/status/1459831996155187201?s=20), to advance a little last season of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) shared official art in which we can see small images of the second part of the last season. In it, we can see in a close-up how Eren Jaeger will look in the last arc of the anime.

第 76 話 「断 罪」

キ ャ ラ ク タ ー デ ザ イ ン ・ 岸 友 洋 に よ る 原 画 を 特別 公開！ 第 76 話 「断 罪」

2022 年 1 月 9 日 (日) 24 時 5 分 よ り NHK 総 合 に て 放送 開始！

ど う ぞ お 楽 し み に !!#shingeki # 進 撃 の 巨人 pic.twitter.com/VXjtSX68US – MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) November 14, 2021

In the color version of that Attack on Titan illustration (Shingeki no Kyojin), the details of this official art are now visible.. There are elements from all the other seasons of the anime and its most iconic moments, such as the coronation of Historia, the first time Mikasa Ackerman and Eren Jaeger met or the last moments of her mother’s life, before being killed by a titan.

TV ア ニ メ 「進 撃 の 巨人」 The Final Season

新 ビ ジ ュ ア ル 公開！ TV ア ニ メ 「進 撃 の 巨人 The Final Season」

第 76 話 「断 罪」 NHK 総 合 に て

2022 年 1 月 9 日 (日) 24 時 5 分 放送 開始！

The reason behind this Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) image was also a small spoiler from the second season of the last season, in which we get to know all the new power of Eren Jaeger. He possesses the attack titan, with which he can see the consequences of his actions, know the past and the present, so you will have to make tough decisions with all that information at your disposal.

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is one of the most memorable sagas of the manga, so it would not be a surprise if its protagonists and antagonists reached other worlds of the manga or the comic.

Surely Levi Ackerman, our beloved captain, will also be prepared in future illustrations.

Know more: Conservative politician uses Shingeki No Kyojin (Attack on Titan) to promote his racist attack



Who is Eren Jaeger?

Eren Jaeger (エ レ ン ・ イ ェ ー ガ ー) is the main protagonist of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin). He is the only child of Grisha and Carla Jaeger. In turn, he is the younger half-brother of Zeke Jaeger, the adoptive brother of Mikasa Ackerman and a Changing Titan, being the last carrier of the Attack Titan (進 撃 の 巨人), the Founding Titan (始祖 の 巨人) and the Hammer Titan. of War (戦 槌 の 巨人).

The story of Eren in Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) begins in the Shiganshina District, a city located outside the Wall Maria. Together with his adoptive sister Mikasa and his best friend Armin Arlert, they decide to join the military. After having witnessed the annihilation of his people and the death of his mother at the hands of the Titans. A personal revenge against the titans remains in him, his objective being the elimination of each and every one of them because they killed his mother.

Having found the secrets hidden in his father’s basement, Eren learned of the origin of the Titans and the true history of the world., thus discovering that his true enemy is actually man. Since then, Eren made the decision to free humanity in Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin).

What is Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)?

Here is a small summary of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), the epic work of Hajime Isayama. The story takes place in a fictional world where humanity is on the verge of extinction due to giant creatures called titans, so the survivors take shelter in three huge walls that prevent access to these monsters, being the wall María the most exposed to attack.

However, the family of Eren Jaeger, our main protagonist, ends up dead at the hands of these beings. For this, he decides to join the Army of the walls together with his childhood friends, in order to avenge the death of his mother, defend the walls and free humanity from the titans.

In Spain, Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga is distributed by Norma Editorial; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ovni Press publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll and in Funimation with Spanish dubbing.