The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been eagerly awaited, the public from all over the world supports their corresponding country in each of the sporting activities in which the participants of this great event are involved. East July 24, 2021 Several major tournaments have been taking place, including Mixed Archery.

The interesting thing about this is that as an inspiration for athletes they have reproduced one of the greatest musical successes in the world of anime during the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony. It’s about Shingeki no Kyojin’s opening song called Guren no Yumiya, which is performed by the band Linked Horizon, who have also participated in other major game projects such as Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light. This has undoubtedly caught the attention of the followers of the franchise and they have highlighted it on social networks by sharing it in the following way.

The opening of Attack on Titan becomes a representative theme of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Japan was not going to pass up the opportunity to reference one of the most striking hits of all time, and so it has taken a moment to pay tribute to Shingeki no Kyojin during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Luckily, a loyal fan named Danchou Coca has shared the exact moment in which the song of said anime was presented during the archery tests. Next, we leave you the tweet with the video so you can see everything that has happened.

Guren No Yumiya at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics! (Archery) pic.twitter.com/osLohWNbUs – Danchou Coca (@DanchouCoca) July 24, 2021

As you can see, the song was played right at the game of Mixed Archery between the United States and Indonesia. Players were getting ready to show off their skills as this great theme from the Attack on Titan soundtrack gave them inspiration and cheer.

What is the opening song for Attack on Titan?

Guren no Yumiya from Linked Horizon has become an anthem that every anime fan knows or at least has ever heard, since we are talking about one of the most famous franchises in the world today. In fact, Attack on Titan will soon be release the second part of the last season of the series to say goodbye to this incredible story in which Eren Jeager has earned the appreciation of the public along with his fellow fighters.

It seems it is it will not be the only reference anime that we will see during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as a ** Haikyuu theme! ** has also been heard during the men’s volleyball match between Venezuela and Japan.

During the men’s volleyball match of the Olympic Games in Japan versus Venezuela, it was possible to hear that, after Japan scored a point, in the stadium they played a fragment of the first opening of Haikyuu !! The song is “Imagination” by SPYAIR. pic.twitter.com/9AXk9uYB7j – Watashi MO! (@WatashiMOOK) July 24, 2021

Possibly, we will soon see other important songs that certainly represent Japan for their well-known film and anime works. Attack on Titan is going to release the second part of its fourth season during 2022, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games remind us that this date is approaching. In the meantime we encourage you to catch up with all the seasons to refresh your memory.