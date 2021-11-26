The Feministas del Mar collective (Photo: Twitter / @ expresiongyms)

During the feminist march of this November 25 (25N), it was reported that during the demonstration that took place outside the vicinity of the Municipal Palace, one of the members of the collective Feminist of the Sea and three more died after a shooting. The attack occurred at 7:30 p.m.

It was revealed that the alleged name of the victim is Marisol. Through social networks, netizens have shared a series of videos in which elements of the Municipal Police are observed on Avenida de Palacio Municipal.

A photograph began to circulate in which the mayor is seen posing with feminists. Supposedly among them was the minor that was hit by the impacts.

Sources close to the case that this media had access confirmed that Marisol was 18 years old and died after the attack. It was also confirmed that another of the members of the group was also injured in one of her legs after the detonations, however, her life is out of danger.

* Information in development …