“In the first year we are betting on it to be one of the main providers of this service in Mexico. It will be our biggest bet in the market, [aunque] our core it continues to be our mobile service, where we have a strategy of growth and competition for different markets ”, indicates the manager.

Mobile internet service in Mexico has grown. According to figures from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), as of June 2021, the lines of this service reached 108.7 million, a growth of 12.6% compared to the same period in 2020, and represents an absolute increase of 9.1 million lines in a year. This item is led by América Móvil, and AT&T is now looking for its piece of the cake.

Durán, who does not indicate the investment for the launch of this service, explains that the company will allocate part of its budget to achieve better coverage and 4.5G service in its mobile internet segment.

Semiconductor shortage, controlled

The shortage of chips, SIM cards and other components will not affect the development of the new service. The AT&T executive affirms that the company has the necessary stock of routers to cover the demand for up to one year.

“Currently the theme [de escasez de chips] It is no longer serious but important, but more towards components for mobile phones. In the case of mobile routers, there was enough inventory on the market. In our case we did not have this impact, we have a warehouse with a sufficient number of routers to supply the sale within a year ”, he points out.

AT&T Mexico reported revenues in the third quarter of 724 million dollars, which represented an increase of 12.6% compared to 643 million dollars in the same period last year. The company details that this result was driven by its new business strategy called ‘Armalo’, whose program seeks that users customize their telephone plans according to their needs.