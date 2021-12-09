5G will require up to 10 times more than the current infrastructure to achieve greater latency, for this reason, Rodríguez said that the main challenges facing the industry for the development of this technology in the country is the cost of the radioelectric spectrum and requested the government that understands the need for reasonable prices to deploy more networks.

“It is important that the government understands that this is vital [el 5G], not for a business, but for a population that needs to be at the forefront of the world. We are not asking that they simply make things easier for us, simply that they help us to have permission to get fiber faster, as well as for the spectrum to be reasonably priced ”, he commented.

Another challenge that AT & T’s directive sees for the development of 5G in the country is the current shortage of chips, which affects several industries around the world. The fifth generation not only requires infrastructure, but also the environment such as devices.

Seeks to promote entrepreneurship with 5G

With 5G technology, it is expected that industries such as technology, automotive, education and health, among others, can accelerate their development, so AT&T explains that the new technology will also seek to develop enterprises and startups in the country.

To achieve its goal, the company created a fund to which it will allocate $ 100,000 to accelerate projects that will be incubated in its new 5G Innovation Laboratory. It will also enable its eNovadora program, with which it plans to benefit 10 female entrepreneurs so that they can promote their projects.