From Atresplayer Premium they already have their first release for 2022. Next January, the Atresmedia platform will premiere ‘Señor, give me patciencia’, the series that will continue the comedy of the same name from 2017 and for which we can already see a first teaser trailer.

Jordi Sanchez (‘La que se avecina’) once again puts himself in the shoes of Gregorio, a conservative and reactionary father of a family whose life is complicated when a lawsuit related to his wife’s accident causes him to lose money, work and his apartment in the neighborhood from Salamanca to Madrid, so you will have to go back to your children, who take turns to welcome you.

Along with Sánchez, the main cast of the series has Silvia Abril, Norma Ruiz, Carlos Librado, Félix Gómez, Santi Cuquejo, Carol Rovira, Adam Jezierski, Jorge Suquet, Dario Paso, Mafalda Carbonell and Lucía Ramos, among others.

The series consists of eight episodes, which can be seen on Antena 3 after passing through Atresplayer. The script team is made up of Sonia Pastor, Sergio V. Santisteban, Paula López Cuervo and Jorge López del Pino, with Juan Ramón Ruiz de Somavía and Benjamín Herranz as coordinators. On the other hand, Jacobo Martos, Miguel Albaladejo and Juanma R. Pachón are in charge of the direction.