Without having to bet on football, as mitelePLUS did with a terrible result, the ATRESplayer PREMIUM platform continues to grow in Spain. Only in the last year have they released more of their own production than any other platform in Spain, with more than 25,000 hours of content, including series for Antena 3. This has helped them to multiply the number of subscribers by 6.
In addition to the growth in content or subscribers, the platform has been integrated into the main pay television providers such as Movistar +. This allows its users to be able to enjoy the content whenever and wherever they want. Finally, the platform boasts of always publishing with the highest image and sound quality and without advertising.
The news to come
As if that were not enough, during the ATRESplayer PREMIUM DAY the next productions that will arrive in its catalog were announced. First of all, it is worth remembering that in recent months ‘Cardo’, ‘Drag Race Spain’, ‘By Ana Milan’, ‘Toy Boy’, ‘#Luimelia’ or ‘Let’s talk about’ have been released, in addition to be able to preview ‘Debts’, ‘Castamar’s cook’, ‘Alba’ or ‘Paco’s men’.
The first of the novelties is your first original christmas special, on December 19, under the name ‘A Christmas with Samantha Hudson’. This will be accompanied by personalities such as Amaia Romero, Anabel Alonso, Manuela Trasobares, Arturo Valls, Victoria Martín, Supremme de Luxe, La Prohibida or Paco Clavel.
After the success of ‘Drag Race Spain’, the protagonists of the original ATRESplayer PREMIUM program are with the show ‘Grand Hotel of the Queens’ which can be seen on the platform on December 26. They are a total of 3 hours with a perfect mix of humor, live music, lip sync, dance, spectacular looks, improvisation and a lot of emotion.
Pajares & CIA It will be the new original documentary series that will arrive in 2022 and that relives, with a current perspective, the phenomenon of the 80s in Spain around the cinema and the figure of the most famous actor of that moment, Andrés Pajares, along with his indefatigable partner, Fernando Esteso.
The Age of Rage is another original series that will be released early next year. Two years and one day will also arrive, starring Arturo Valls. Don’t tell anyone, new project in the form of docuseries about real crimes. Drag Race Spain (Season 2), The Gypsy Bride, La Ruta, Cardo (Season 2), The Protected: The Return (Season 2), The nights of Tefía, Zorras, UPA Next, Camilo Superstar, Ana &, Tino Casal, Dressed in Blue: A continuation of Venom and some exclusive premieres are part of the rest of novelties.