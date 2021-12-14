Without having to bet on football, as mitelePLUS did with a terrible result, the ATRESplayer PREMIUM platform continues to grow in Spain. Only in the last year have they released more of their own production than any other platform in Spain, with more than 25,000 hours of content, including series for Antena 3. This has helped them to multiply the number of subscribers by 6.

In addition to the growth in content or subscribers, the platform has been integrated into the main pay television providers such as Movistar +. This allows its users to be able to enjoy the content whenever and wherever they want. Finally, the platform boasts of always publishing with the highest image and sound quality and without advertising.

The news to come

As if that were not enough, during the ATRESplayer PREMIUM DAY the next productions that will arrive in its catalog were announced. First of all, it is worth remembering that in recent months ‘Cardo’, ‘Drag Race Spain’, ‘By Ana Milan’, ‘Toy Boy’, ‘#Luimelia’ or ‘Let’s talk about’ have been released, in addition to be able to preview ‘Debts’, ‘Castamar’s cook’, ‘Alba’ or ‘Paco’s men’.