Atomix wishes you a very merry Christmas!

One of the most important and enjoyable moments of the whole year has arrived, a matter that is marked in a much more important way if we look back at what we have had to live during the last 24 months and what we still lack. Yes the Christmas It is a great time to eat and drink everything, laugh, have a great time with friends and families, and of course, play a lot of video games, but it is also a huge opportunity to stop for a few minutes to reflect on what is really worth. grief in our lives, and be very aware of what is only generating a negative weight or something for us.

Our walk has become especially complex and what we took for granted yesterday has simply vanished. Of course, where there is a crisis there is also an area of ​​opportunity, an opportunity above all to value what we have and who we have at our side. That is very important to always keep in mind and be very aware of how incredibly lucky we are to be able to enjoy a roof over our heads and food on the table. The difficult times we live in have wreaked havoc and caused that not everyone can feel safe and with a full stomach.

For this reason, I invite you to discard everything that hurts you, causes unnecessary anxieties or anything else that does not add anything to your life, values ​​and you are very, very aware of what you have and of course, that never take it for granted. By the way, I think it would be great if you took a moment of your time to see how you could help someone much more in need. It does not have to be something very big or much less, any detail or action, it makes all the difference and spoiler, it feels truly incredible.

On behalf of all the Atomix and Prowell Media staff, we wish you a very merry Christmas that is full of great moments with your loved ones and of course, of many video games.

Defa