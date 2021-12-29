Atlus, the company of sagas as emblematic within the Japanese role as Persona or Shin Megami Tensei, has had an idyll with the press and with the players with the last two installments of said franchises. However, this has not served to relax the study, as it looks like there will be big plans for 2022.

At a recent annual end-of-the-year function, Famitsu interviews over 100 developers as they look to 2022, one of them being Atlus product manager Shinjiro Takada, who says at some point Atlus plans to release a big game in 2022 that «Will become a pillar of Atlus».

Atlus plans to release a big game in 2022

“I chose ‘challenge’ as my keyword for 2022, hoping to launch a game that will become a mainstay for Atlus”said Takada (translated by Central Person). “All of us at Atlus are working hard to develop this game to make it interesting and satisfying for everyone, so please look forward to it.”.

Atlus presents the second trailer for Project Re Fantasy

The game that instantly comes to mind here is Project Re Fantasy. The new fantasy RPG IP, led by Persona Director Katsura Hashino and Atlus’ new in-house team Studio Zero, was first discussed in 2016. At the time, it was ensured that in 2021 we would have updates on it. game, but the pandemic may have affected those plans.

In addition, it must be remembered that at the beginning of the year, the developer assured that Project Re Fantasy was progressing “little by little”, so it cannot be ruled out that this is the great title that Atlus plans to launch on the market in 2022.