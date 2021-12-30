It promises to be a new “pillar for Atlus”, they assure from the Japanese study

After the recent success of Shin Megami Tensei V on Nintendo Switch, Atlus has been part of a prominent section of Famitsu magazine where 100 developers are interviewed about their plans for 2022. In the same way that Hideo Kojima did with those two projects in those who are working, Atlus confirms a new game coming out in 2022, and it’s going to be big.

“I chose ‘challenge’ as the keyword for 2022, hoping to launch a game that will become a mainstay for Atlus”Said Takada (via Central Person). “Everyone at Atlus is working hard to develop this game to make it interesting and satisfying for everyoneso look forward to it. “

At the moment there is no clue to be able to confirm what game this important project is about. Some suggest that it may be Project Re Fantasy, a new IP RPG in which the creator of Persona and head of Atlus Studio Zero, Katsura Hashino, would be working since last 2017. Although there has been hardly any news about the game in these years, until last year it was still in search of new talents.

On the other hand, since this same summer it is official that Atlus works in Persona 6, although it is possible that it still has several years of development to go before reaching the stores. Related to the Persona series, the most popular of Atlus, the possibility of a multiplatform remastering of Persona 3 Portable and versions of Persona 4 Golden for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, although they are just rumors.

Nintendo Switch Out of Stock Will Continue to Be a Problem in 2022

In any of the cases, whether or not this project is something related to Project Re Fantasy or Persona, it may be the beginning of that new opening stage of Atlus that SEGA wanted to explore with multiplatform launches. Although we will have to wait until 2022 to find out what it is about.

Related topics: Multi platform

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe