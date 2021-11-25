Rodrigo De Paul balanced Atlético Madrid against Milan. Photo: REUTERS / Juan Medina

With the obligation to win so as not to compromise his future in the Champions League, the Atletico Madrid received in the Wanda Metropolitano to the Milan, a team that also reached the commitment of the fifth date of Group B with the urgency of the three points to fight for the consolation of continuing his season in the Europa League.

Far from what was expected, the one that began having control of the lawsuit was the Italian team. Through the hierarchy of Olivier Giroud, the Rossonero He managed to worry a Mattress that he showed serious difficulties to pass the half court.

The redhead responses were based on the personality of Rodrigo De Paul. The former midfielder of Racing He showed sacrifice for the brand and a lot of technique to threaten with medium-distance shots. However, the figure of the Argentine team lacked calibrating the sight.

In the complement the combined led by Stefano pioli He was slightly superior again. Projections of The O Hernandez and the income of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (replacing Giroud, who retired with a muscular ailment) gave greater tools to a Milan that without despair took the duel to the area defended by Jan Oblak.

Instead, Diego Simeone continued with his traditional petty proposal, with his head on what was happening in Anfield, where he Liverpool was imposed in front of Porto. As usual in the cast of Cholo, every time he has to take the lead, the picture becomes complicated. The Mattress feels more comfortable with counterattacks, but in the Spanish capital neither Luis Suarez, neither Antoine Griezman, neither Thomas lemar they were fine in the last meters.

The award went to the one who searched the most. And it came in the end. The headbutt of Junior Messias that sealed the 1 to 0 at the request of the Rossonero left the area red hot. With the Liverpool classified to round of 16, On the last date, the other three members of the key must fight for second place towards the next instance. For this, the Cholo Simeone will have to lift his people who fell to their knees to travel to Portugal and achieve victory in foreign territory and hope that the Milan don’t beat the power of Klopp. More suspense, impossible.

TRAINING

Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano

GROUP B TABLE

FC SHERIFF 0-3 REAL MADRID

The Sheriff’s players wanted to change their shirts with the Real Madrid figures. Photo: REUTERS / Gleb Garanich

TRAINING

Stadium: Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena

GROUP D LEAD TABLE

INTER 2-0 SHAKHTAR

BESIKTAS 1-2 AJAX

WITCHES 0-5 LEIPZIG

LIVERPOOL 2-0 PORTO

SPORTING LISBON 3-1 BORUSSIA DORTMUND

KEEP READING:

The most amazing videos of Pedrito Juárez, the 7-year-old Argentine who scores goals like Messi and dazzles Barcelona

Karim Benzema was found guilty of blackmail Mathieu Valbuena for a sex video

The incredible goal that Benfica missed and was able to bury the fate of Barcelona in the Champions League