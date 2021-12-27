Dec 27, 2021 at 18:31 CET

Betfair

It seems that the expected level of João Félix does not reach. For some things or for others, the Portuguese has not had the desired regularity. That if the system does not favor him, that if the coach has a mania for him, that if he needs to go out to exploit, neither with his club nor with his selection there are reasons for optimism of that player that when he plays fully is a marvel and that perhaps That’s why it hurts so much not to see him like that regularly.

The reality, already almost in 2022, is that João Félix is ​​one of the five most expensive signings in the history of football. And although it was expected that his impact would not be immediate due to his youth, already in his third year he seems to have even diminished that flash that was his first year.

In his first year, 2019-2020, João Félix was healthy in 36 games and played all 36, starting 28 of them. The eight games that he did not play at the beginning almost all have an excuse in the infirmary, because in five of them (Juventus, Granada, Villarreal, Espanyol and Real Sociedad) the player came out directly from injury, without rhythm and with a restriction of minutes as a precaution.

In two of them, he even had to pass tests on the day of the match to enter the call. The other three duels that the Portuguese did not start occurred after the stoppage due to the pandemic, when Atlético played every less than 70 hours on average, being the team that rested the least in LaLiga, where the rotations of the entire squad, except Oblak, were notable.

The good start of the second campaign

At the beginning of his second season, João Félix deluded. More than ever. Atlético, which had already played much happier in 2019-2020, being one of the five teams in Europe that generated the most scoring chances per game, gave one more turn of the screw in 2020-2021, in which they tried to bring balls closer together. to the area to a matador like Luis Suárez. The first games of the team were an offensive delight but a defensive nonsense.

Although, his numbers do not give him the reason either. If in the first two seasons he had achieved 19 goals and 9 assists, figures that are not exaggerated, but quite competent for a player who has to be a companion of a reference and not a scorer, this campaign does not invite to think that his numbers are the ones That they end up breaking down the door of ownership. One goal and two assists. In fact, in all of 2021 he has only seen the door three times in the 34 games he has played.

The list of future clubs

And precisely that 2021 is the one that has made there already exist a list of teams that are talked about for the future of the Portuguese. According to Betfair forecasts, that Joao Felix stays at Atlético continues to be the first option before February 3, reaching a high implicit probability of 88.5%. The first two teams to appear in Joao Félix’s future are Arsenal and United. Much further away are the alternatives of Benfica, Juventus or Everton, also on the list.

His physical frailty is another problem that has brought him headlong. Since he arrived at Atlético, João Félix has suffered 12 injuries of different kinds, predominantly muscular problems and emphasizing the drama he suffers with his ankles, not to mention the fact that he was playing between cotton wool between last December and June despite not having a medical report discharge officer. With his period of absence, his period of readjustment and his loss of rhythm, it implies that he has not been affected only the 27 games that he has lost due to leaving, but also that he has been between 15 and 20 more between cottons where he has not been able be 100 percent.

El Cholo questions his performance

Simeone seems to be more and more convinced. “You see him play and you know the conditions he has. But what you have to do is work harder. The same thing happens with Portugal, where many times it does not start but it does finish the games. Has to improve & rdquor;He said before the game against Sevilla. Ocampos’ goal in the final stretch does not leave him well stopped.