Atlético de Madrid | The confirmation of Rodrigo de Paul



12/08/2021 On at 16:37 CET



Rodrigo de Paul arrived at Atlético de Madrid last summer market but it seems that he has donned the mattress shirt many more times than he has done to date. The Argentine midfielder has become a fundamental piece in the scheme of ‘Cholo’ Simeone and within the irregularity that the team has shown in this first section of the season, De Paul is being the most outstanding footballer of a very complete and high-quality squad.

After four seasons in the Udinese, the ‘Pollo’ assured to fulfill a dream when signing for Atlético and affirmed that both he and Simeone feel football in a similar way. The numbers are there. Despite finding a midfield in which he was going to have competition, De Paul has played 14 league matches out of 16 possible plus six Champions League matches, figures that show the importance it is having even if it is a newcomer.

De Paul is enjoying and standing out. He has fitted in without problems in the team and against Porto, in a transcendental match for Atlético, he showed that he does not wrinkle in the big events and that his game in Europe and beyond LaLiga is also essential for Atlético to give its best version. In Portugal he scored his first goal as a mattress and the one that gave the final peace of mind, and was also the player with the most recoveries, interceptions, clearances, tackles and the one who gave the most passes.

Rodrigo de Paul has had no problems adapting to Atlético de Madrid and he gets on very well with all his teammates | EFE

HIERARCHY AND SACRIFICE

Rodrigo de Paul is demonstrating discipline, order, hierarchy, courage and mettle, essential qualities to maintain a presence in the midfield and in the offensive zone. He presses and covers a lot of ground without messing up his own or forgetting his role (he has recovered 32 balls in the Champions League and 62 in LaLiga). And when he receives the ball he has shown clairvoyance and rigor to move the team and help him bring it closer to the rival area.

“I’m here and I want to continue writing pages in this beautiful club that opened its doors to me”, De Paul explained as soon as he landed in Madrid. At 27 years old, he has only been in Spain for five months, enough time to rise among the best midfielders in the world today. Winner of the America’s Cup, Transcendence with Argentina now also assumes it at Atlético de Madrid, where he has not needed time to adapt and plays with the naturalness and efficiency of a footballer called to stand out in Europe.