Dec 13, 2021 at 10:49 PM CET

Ronald goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander matchday 18, this Saturday the meeting between the Seville and the Atlético de Madrid, scheduled to function in the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Thus, the squad led by Julen lopetegui will attend the game after registering a victory over Athletic Club (1-0), a victory over Villarreal (1-0), a loss to Real Madrid (2-1) and a draw with Deportivo Alavés (2-2). Thus, they are located in the rank number 2 of the classification, where they are with 34 points and +15 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Diego Simeone is positioned in the fourth place of the classification, adding 29 points and +9 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a defeat against Real Madrid (2-0), a defeat against Mallorca (2-1), a victory over Cádiz (4-1) and a victory over Osasuna (1-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation between the Seville and the Atlético de Madrid of the LaLiga Santander matchday 18 will be held on Saturday, December 18 at 9:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.