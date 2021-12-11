The box is the original packaging of a bottle of whiskey from the Ballantine’s brand and the following legend was written on it: “Property of Club Deportivo Atlas de Guadalajara AC to be uncovered until the Atlas team wins a First Division championship. They gave it away in the year 1954 the representative in this city “.

1954 marked the third anniversary of the coronation that the rojinegros achieved on April 22, 1951 and their first relegation to the second division was also consummated.

From then on, the club based in Guadalajara, the third Mexican city, it has won seven official titles, but none in the league in the highest circuit (two Cups, two Champion of Champions and three second division leagues).

This Sunday, December 12, 2021, in the second leg of the final of the Apertura-2021 tournament, the Atlas ‘Foxes’ led by Argentine Diego Cocca will try to end a wait of 70 years, seven months and 20 days for a first division title and thus be able to uncover the famous whiskey bottle.

To do so, they need to overcome the 3-2 defeat against León suffered while visiting on Thursday in the first leg held at the Nou Camp stadium.

During these more than 70 years, the Atlas twice approached the right to open the bottle: it was runner-up in the 1965-66 season by finishing two points behind the champion America and in the Summer-1999 tournament by losing the final on penalties to the Toluca.

In the current Atlas squad, stars from the Americas play as starters, such is the case of Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, Peruvian defender Anderson Santamaría and Argentine defender Hugo Nervo, Colombian midfielder Julián Quiñones and Argentine forward Julio Furch.