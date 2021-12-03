At minute 71, the ‘Foxes’ threatened to score a second goal through a shot inside the area that ended up in the gloves of goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

The best approaches for the Pumas came near the end of the game. At 87, Argentine Juan Dinenno launched into the area to connect a header that was deflected to a corner kick by the defense.

And at 90 + 3 the Brazilian Higor Meritao took a shot at point blank range inside the small area, but the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas saved Atlas by extending his left arm to cover the ball.

This key will be closed on Sunday at the Jalisco stadium, where the Pumas must win by two goals to advance to the final.

The first semifinal got underway on Wednesday at the Universitario stadium where the Tigres came from behind to beat León 2-1 with two goals in the throes of the match.

This tie will be completed on Saturday at the Nou Camp stadium where León must win by any score to advance to the final.