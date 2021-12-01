Good luck, good job from DT Andrés Lillini? Much is said about the conditions that Pumas have at this stage of the tournament, but the truth is that with six victories in the most recent nine games, the felines have made it clear that the Mexican tournament rewards those who know how to close the contest, not who show greater constancy in the development of the semester.

Pumas, a candidate for the championship because of how he is facing this stage, finished eleventh place in the general table, 14 points behind the leader, América – whom he already eliminated in the quarterfinals – and eight units from the sub-leader, Atlas. Anywhere in the world, the team that finishes in 11th position in the tournament could only think about how to restructure for the next tournament, while in Mexico, it can fight for the crown.

An antecedent, several coincidences

The Atlas-Pumas match is not unprecedented in the semifinals, and it is that during the 2004 Apertura League they also disputed a ticket to the series for the title. At that time, with Hugo Sánchez as technical director, Universidad Nacional eliminated the rojinegros with a 6-4 aggregate, to later get the two-time championship against Rayados.

The red and black fans remember that year with great affection, thanks to the figure of Robert de Pinho, a Brazilian striker who stayed close to the scoring championship and thrilled locals and strangers with his scoring ability.

Another coincidence with 2004 is that, as will happen in the current tournament, the first leg was played in Ciudad Universitaria, and the final one will be on the Jalisco Stadium lawn.

Likewise, that year Pumas entered the Liguilla as eighth place, via playoffs, a situation that was repeated this time, as Pumas reached the final phase after winning the play-off against Toluca.

So, for Atlas it is an opportunity for revenge and to get closer to the title that has been denied him for 70 long years and, for the university students, a chance to repeat the recent elimination of the Jalisco and achieve one of the least expected feats, already that during the tournament caused more questions than certainties.

Either Pumas or Atlas will be in the final, and for some the opportunity will come to reverse history – far or near – on a silver platter.