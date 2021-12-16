Atlas and Cruz Azul were the champions of Liga MX in 2021. (Photo: twitter / @ ligabbvamx)

It ended in 2021 at the MX League. Both tournaments were historic. Fans started coming back to the stadiums this year; there were many surprises, and in the end, the curses were broken. First Cruz Azul ended 23 years without a title of the local championship. After Atlas did the same, at the end of his more than 70 years no championship.

The victory was of vital importance for both teams. It is something they have been pursuing for years and finally, in 2021, they achieved it. Unprecedented, as the two teams ended their losing streak in the same year. With the intention that the party does not end, Atlas invited Cruz Azul to celebrate their titles together at the end of the year.

Yes, through your accounts Twitter, both teams had a little conversation. “What if we have a celebration together at the end of the year, Cruz Azul? 2021 Champions!”Wrote the Foxes. Quickly, the celestial ones responded: “Let it be armed “. Showing a clear friendship between both monarchs.

Atlas was champion of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League. (Photo: Twitter / @ AtlasFC)

It took decades to raise the glass again, it was to be expected that they would seek to extend their celebrations as long as possible. In fact, both teams were disappointed in the finals. Atlas fell in 1999 to Toluca. For his part, Cruz Azul has reached the final several times but could not be champion (he fell to Pachuca, Toluca, Santos, Monterrey and America).

The most recent was that of the red and black. Last Sunday they played in the Jalisco Stadium, facing Leon. Although the team of Cocca was down on the scoreboard by 2-3, they managed to score the equalizer in the last twenty minutes to take the game to extra time and later to penalties. In the final instance, Atlas did not forgive and was champion by the hand of Julio Furch.

For its part, Cruz Azul prevailed against Santos in the Aztec stadium. On that occasion, Juan’s team Reynoso led the partial victory 1-0. During the first half, the laguneros tied the game, however, in the second half, Jonathan Cabecita Rodríguez scored the final 2-1, which gave La Maquina its ninth title.

Cruz Azul was champion of the MX League in the Clausura 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Interestingly, his degrees were a reward for the fruit of his effort during the semester. First Cruz Azul equaled the record most wins in a tournament, with twelve consecutive, this served to him to be general leader of the tournament and champion later. Regarding Atlas, they made their best short tournament, being the best defense and culminating in second place overall.

It only remains to wait to find out if the clubs keep their word and organize a celebration between them. It should be noted that his star forwards, Julius furch (Atlas) and Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), they are good friends. Both met in Santos a few years ago and they have been seen living together prior to their matches.

Currently, the celestial have already started their preseason in Cancun, preparing for the next tournament. For their part, the rojinegros remain with a deserved rest after having been monarchs of Mexican soccer.

In regards to their squads, it is rumored the departure of Jesus Angle by Atlas (bound for Tigers). In turn, Cruz Azul said goodbye to Yoshimar Yotun, who ends contract, like Josué Reyes. Equally, Orbelin Pineda terminated contract and must report with Celta Vigo in January.

