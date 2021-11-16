Nov 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM CET

EFE.

The Athletic club will change the lawn of San Mamés to receive next week, on Friday the 26th (9:00 p.m.; 8:00 p.m. GMT), to Granada in a match of the fifteenth day of the First Division, as reported by the Bilbao entity. Athletic has started “the tasks of replacing the grass” of San Mamés on Monday afternoon with “the preparatory work, with the entry of the machinery and the carrying out of various tests”.

In addition, this Tuesday, “first thing in the morning” is “work will start of lifting the grass “. The work” of removal, repair and leveling of the soil, and installation of the new sod will extend, in principle, and depending on the weather conditions (especially the rain), all week long“. This weekend the league is resumed after the break for national team matches and the Athletic league commitment will be at home, also on Friday and against Levante at the Ciutàt de Valencia (9:00 pm).

If everything goes according to plan, “the new lawn” of San Mamés “can be used with guarantees” against Granada. For that match, Athletic has also announced that will put on sale tickets to the general public at prices ranging from 25 euros, the cheapest, which are those of the Animation Grada, to 110 euros, the most expensive, which are those of the Main High, Main Low, East High and East Low stands.