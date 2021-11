Nov 24, 2021 at 21:39 CET



Fans of Atlético de Madrid and Milan have staged altercations in the vicinity of the Wanda Metropolitano in the preview of the Champions match between ‘colchoneros’ and ‘rossoneri’. The altercations have taken place in the north end of the Wanda.

The police forces have been forced to intervene to dilute the protagonists. Fortunately, the vast majority of the people had already entered to occupy their localities in the countryside, and the situation has not had to regret major damage.