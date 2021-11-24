The classic spaceship video game is back on all platforms almost half a century after its debut, but now it comes with fun and addictive playable changes.

Asteroids is one of those titles that most veterans remember fondly. It was almost the beginning of video games and a black screen with a triangle that I shot was fun, challenging and a real achievement for the time.

The years have passed and video games have evolvedAlthough the old formulas are fondly remembered and in recent times the nostalgia effect has shown that what once worked, can do it again.

Now, the ship game returns with a graphic appearance very similar to the original, although with many more playable effects, colors and options. We leave you the video right here:

As you can see, playing together will be a lot of fun and the fight for survival in a space full of dangers will be very stimulating.

Under the title of Asteroids Recharged A classic game awaits us, but with multiple improvements. From offline cooperative mode to new power-ups that will create a more entertaining experience.

He is not the only one who will return

Under the Recharged initiative, other classic Atari titles they are going to land on the different consoles of today. Asteroids is one of them, but a modernized version of Centipede is also proposed, with the aforementioned subtitle.

Black Widow Recharged was the first of the Atari titles to return, being able to be already for sale in the different digital video game platforms.

This move seeks to get new players for classic titles, although the gameplay has improved remarkably judging the promotional videos of the titles. A way to modernize traditional arcades that, after all, they were the ones who started it all.

For Centipede Recharged there is no release date, but Asteriods Recharged goes on sale December 14 on all consoles, including the new generation.