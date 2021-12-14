At what time do Barcelona vs Boca Juniors play LIVE: Maradona Cup.

What time do Barcelona vs Boca Juniors play LIVE. ‘Azulgranas’ and ‘xeneizes’ face off today Tuesday 14 December at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) for the Maradona Cup, a trophy honoring the world soccer legend. Check all the preview of the meeting.

Shortly after the end of the year, squads will collide is a neutral scenario for pay tribute to Diego Maradona, who shone in both institutions. Beyond being a friendly, teams came with the best of their squad. Dani Alves (38 years old) will have his re-release with the ‘culés’.

Barcelona does not come in the best way. He has not won three games ago and last week he was eliminated from the Champions League (he still has the Europa League) after a loss against Bayern Munich. In LaLiga Santander they march in box 8 away from the leader Real Madrid.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, could only smile at the end of the season. First he was champion of the Argentine Cup, something that allowed him to put his name in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. And then he said goodbye with a thrashing of his fans: he crushed Central Córdoba 8-1 in La Bombonera.

The last time forces were measured, Barcelona defeated Boca Juniors 3-0. Malcom, Lionel Messi and Rafinha scored the goals. It happened on August 15, 2018 for the Joan Gamper Trophy. Carlos Tevez entered the second half for the Argentines.

10-25-2021 Barça and Boca Juniors will play the Maradona Cup, on December 14, 2021 in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), in honor of the deceased star DEPORTES FCB



BARCELONA VS BOCA JUNIORS SCHEDULES

– Mexico / 11:00 am

– United States (Miami) / 12:00 m.

– Peru / 12:00 m.

– Colombia / 12:00 m.

– Ecuador / 12:00 m.

– Bolivia / 1:00 pm

– Venezuela / 1:00 pm

– Uruguay / 2:00 pm

– Paraguay / 2:00 pm

– Chile / 2:00 pm

– Argentina / 2:00 pm

– Brazil / 2:00 pm

CHANNELS TO SEE BARCELONA VS BOCA JUNIORS

There are 2 official TV channels of the Maradona Cup match. The first is TNT SPORTS (only for Argentina). But if you see it from another country, you can subscribe to the Soccer Pack (to follow it via web or mobile device). The second option is via BarcaTV + (streaming). Infobae will also have the minute by minute with all the incidents.

THE COACHES SPEAK

“For us it is an honor to be here representing Barcelona, ​​in homage to one of the greatest footballers in history. A person who moved us all. Today we watch videos of Maradona and we get excited. He was an incredible player, ”said Xavi Hernández in the preview.

“It is going to be a very difficult duel for the rival. We are going to drop everything. This wonderful organization and reception means a lot to us. We are very grateful, ”said Sebastián Battaglia, Boca Juniors coach.

THE INVOLVED OF BARCELONA

Ter Stegen, Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Dembelé, Dani Alves, Demir, Neto, Coutinho, Lenglet, Luk de Jong, Frenkie de Jong, Oscar Mingueza, Umtiti, Eric, Iñaki Peña, Nico González, Jutgla , Gavi, Balde, Akhomach, Álvaro Sanz, Comas, Mika Marmol, Matheus, Guillem Jaime.

