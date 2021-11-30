At what precise moment do Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home connect?

Venom: Let There Be Carmage director Andy Serkis spoke about the moment Venom and Spider-Man have crossed paths within recent films.

Venom: Let There be Carnage’s post-credits scene sets us up for an expected encounter between Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) symbiote and Peter Parker as Spider-Man (Tom Holland), but how are these two tapes going to cross paths?

Don’t Miss: Venom 2 Easter Egg Shows Relationship With Morbius And Spider-Man

If you remember the post-credit scene from Venom: Carnage Freed, Venom seeks to show Eddie Brock the great power that symbiotes have when a flash is seen in the room where they rest and JJ Jameson appears on television talking about the “threat” it represents. Spidey for New York, something Venom pays special attention to.

The scenes seen on television correspond to the report that Jameson provides at the beginning of the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, something that occurs after the end of the second Spidey film in the MCU, Far From Home.

“The portal has not been completely crossed ”: Andy Serkis

In an interview with the Phase Zero podcast, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis discussed how his film’s post-credit scene connects and the upcoming release from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

“We wanted to let the audience know that these universes were going to collide in some way and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves a lot of things open and we are not timing anything… The portal has not been completely crossed. He’s opening up more questions I guess, rather than saying firmly [cualquier cosa] … It is an advance, in the broadest sense of the word”.

After finding a host body in investigative journalist Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be directed by Andy Serkis and will feature performances by Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kassady / Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Reid Scott as Dan Lewis.

Venom: Liberated Carnage is now available, exclusively in theaters of the Mexican Republic and of several countries in the world.

It may interest you: There will be more Spider-Man in the MCU after No Way Home!

Source: Phase zero

Venom: Lethal Protector returns to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

When Eddie Brock heads West, there is no shortage of enemies waiting to test his resolve, including The Jury!

Plus: Spider-Man meets Venom’s father! And Venom spawns a new horde of sinister symbiotes!

He’s the original Venom in his first — and deadliest — series as a lead!

SMASH and Marvel Comics brings you Venom: Lethal Protector, one of the Great Events that you definitely cannot miss

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction