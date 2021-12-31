After giving an interview with KBS, Hwang commented on the streaming platform’s intentions to renew ‘The Squid Game’ for a third season, this is given time before starting to produce the second delivery that has already been confirmed.

I’m in talks with Netflix about the second season and also about the third

For a production company like Netflix, it is not extraordinary to make a strong commitment to a product with great success like this one. It could repeat the formula made with other internationally successful productions such as ‘Elite’ or ‘La casa de papel’, both of Spanish manufacture.

“There has been a lot of pressure, a lot of demand and a lot of love for there to be a second season. So I almost feel like we haven’t been left with a choice!” Hwang said in the television interview.

With these two sequels in the works, there is no tentative release date yet, however, awards are circling them for their extraordinary work that put everyone on the edge of the seat to follow the powerful story. So far it has already won a Gotham Award and achieved three Critics Choice TV Awards nominations and three Golden Globes.