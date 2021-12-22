At the age of 10, a girl founded two companies and will be able to retire when she turns 15

This girl with only 10 years managed to found two magnificent businesses and began to build her future. Find out about the history!

Last update: December 22, 2021

To start entrepreneurship you do not need to reach an exact age. Well, creativity and valuable ideas can emerge at any stage of life.

The story of Pixie Curtis is a true reflection of this. Well, At just 10 years old, he put aside his interest in playing at home and focused on having his own business.

In this way, with the help of their mother Roxy Jacenko, who is an important Australian businesswoman, they gathered the necessary resources to open the premises. After that, They founded a large company in charge of creating toys.

This is how the mother entrepreneur began to support her daughter in the wide world of business. This because of From the first moment he gave you the best advice so that all your ideas could give you the best results.

Photo taken from Pixie Curtis’ Instagram

The first company

The company specializing in creating toys was called Pixies’Fidget. What’s more, from the first moment he allowed the girl to start earning a good amount of dollars.

This happened because during the launch they had a resounding success. Well, just in the first 48 hours of work they managed to sell the entire amount of toys that were inside the store.

This extraordinary flow allowed the company to receive profits that exceeded 140 million dollars. In that way They were able to re-invest in the merchandise needed to fill the store, and in addition to that, new ideas emerged.

Photo taken from Pixie Curtis’ Instagram

The second company

As a result of the large amount of profits made, the girl was able to start a second company in partnership with her mother. In this they decided to sell ideal accessories for hair care.

Like the first experience, the girl’s second venture has yielded excellent results. So much so her mother told the media that with the rate of profit she has received, she could retire at 15 if she wanted to.

In addition to this, the mother acknowledged that she is proud of her daughter’s great entrepreneurial spirit. Well, Through him he shows that he has the capabilities to achieve everything he sets out to do.

Photo taken from Pixie Curtis’ Instagram

Apart from that, acknowledges that her daughter’s soul as an entrepreneur was awakened much earlier than her. This is because she stated that when she was a child she started working at the age of 14 at a McDonalds.

Finally, the girl has shown a great intention to conquer her goals and earnings on her own. Well, Despite the fact that her parents are millionaires, she has not settled for the existing fortune and has proposed her own ideas.

Final reflection

This shows that the winning spirit of children can be awakened from the first years of age. What’s more, With this fact, the little ones begin to guide their abilities to fulfill the dreams they have in mind.

By last, is an excellent story for all parents to value the ideas of children at all times. This is because some of them can lead to successful projects such as Pixie Curtis, the 10-year-old girl.

