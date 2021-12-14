The truck explosion (photo: courtesy lenouvelliste.com)

At least 50 people died this Tuesday in Cap-Haitien, in the north of Haiti, by the explosion of a tanker carrying fuel.

The vice mayor of the city, Patrick Almonord, explained to local media that a hundred people were trying to loot the truck at the time of the explosion, in the central district of Pont Grand Bois et Samarie after midnight.

“I observed between 50 and 54 people burned alive at the scene. It is impossible to identify them ”, declared Almonor.

The explosion has caused a strong fire, according to newspaper information Le Nouvelliste.

As several witnesses have indicated, in the body there are some 40 charred bodies, among which are kids. The injured have been transferred to a hospital in the area, where many have had to be placed in a courtyard due to lack of space.

The doctor Calhil turenne, from the Justinien Hospital, said that the center needs sanitary supplies. “We are overwhelmed”, he lamented. The local authorities alerted to the situation and requested urgent help “to save the survivors.”

The Haitian Baptist Convention Hospital has also received a dozen wounded. The head of the department, Pierrot Augustin, confirmed that the fire started at midnight and he said that “it is a shame” since the city “was not prepared for this type of tragedy”. However, firefighters have managed to contain the advance of the flames after several hours of work in the area.

On Monday, thousands of citizens took to the streets of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, to protest against rising gasoline prices, blocking the streets and burning tires.

“Given that oil is a transversal product, its increase also affects the prices of products that cover our basic needs”, a protester told the Haitian newspaper Gazette Haiti, insisting that 5,000 gourdes (almost 50 dollars) are needed to fill the tank, an amount difficult for the workers to earn

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, announced on December 7 a rise in the price of fuel, leaving gasoline at 250 gourdes (2.19 euros), diesel at 353 gourdes (3.10 euros) and kerosene at 352 gourdes (3.09 euros). euros). The Minister of Planning and Cooperation, Ricard Pierre, justified the measure and argued that the decision “was taken in order to lighten the burden on the State.”

